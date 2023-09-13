Sioux City School District has new building to help students learn trades

By Joe McMahan
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Students now have a new path to learning inside the Sioux City Community School District’s new Construction Trades Building.

“We have students here that come here to learn the building trades, all aspects of it,” said Superintendent Rod Earleywine.

The CEO of Thompson Solutions Group said there’s a growing need for skilled trade workers. Skip Perley said this new building will help train students to fill those jobs.

“There is not enough workers for all of the work that’s here today and coming. So, we need to increase the interest in young people,” said CEO of Thompson Solutions Group Skip Perley

Students say they’re learning more than just skills in the trades industry.

“You get to work in like teamwork and all that,” said Fraklin Lopez, a junior in school.

“The students also see this as an opportunity to get ahead,” said Brayden Eliesa a junior in school.

“You never really know what sort of job opportunities are out there and actually knowing how to do this gives you a step ahead of other people that are just barely getting into the field,” said Jamie Garcia, a junior in school.

Students also see this as a way to jump-start their career.

“In case we want to use this as a career then we can take this class the knowledge that we get here and take it out to the real world,” said Matthew Langhorst a senior in school,” said Matthew Langhorst, a senior.

