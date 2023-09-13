Sunnybrook plans on opening a second location

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunnybrook Community Church is set to open its newest location in the next two weeks.

The new location is at the Re/Max City Centre, in Downtown Sioux City, at 714 4th Street. The Sunday morning services will be livestreamed to the Re/Max from the main location in Morningside.

The new addition follows an increased number of new and additional members at Sunnybrook’s main location.

“Sunnybrook Community Church has been so blessed over the years to sustain the growth that we’ve seen, not only in congrega@on numbers and physical space, but also in our ability and commitment to serving Siouxland,” said Lead Pastor Jeff Moes.

The first service will be livestreamed on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.

You can also watch the service every Sunday morning on KTIV News 4 at 10 a.m. and the Siouxland CW at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.