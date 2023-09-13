Volleyball season heats up with metro madness

By Amber Salas and Jayson Moeller
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Things continue to heat up on the volleyball court, and Tuesday night brough plenty of action all around the metro.

Final Scores:

Emmetsburg 1, Southeast Valley 3 Final

Manson-NW Webster 3, Emmetsburg 1 Final

South O’Brien 0, Remsen St. Mary’s 3 Final

S.C. North 0, Bishop Heelan 3 Final

Le Mars 2, S.C. West 3 Final

C.B.L 3, C.B.J 1 Final

Harrisburg 3, Dakota Valley 1 Final

Alta-Aurelia 3, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0 Final

Sibley-Ocheyedan 3, Spirit Lake 2 Final

S.C. East 3, Sgt. Bluff-Luton 1 Final

