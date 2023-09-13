While pleasant temps continue, a rain chance moves closer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was another very pleasant day across the region with morning lows in the upper 40s and afternoon highs near 80 degrees.

This steak of nice weather will continue tonight with lows in the low 50s under mostly clear skies.

Thursday will see temperatures continue to rise ever so slightly with higs in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine still.

As we get late into the day, we could start to see a line of thunderstorms forming in northwestern Siouxland along a cold front that will be approaching.

That front will give us a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms into Thursday night when lows will be warmer in the upper 50s.

A chance of showers will linger into Friday with the best chances being in the morning hours.

That front will be cooling things down with highs on Friday in the mid 70s.

As that system moves to the east, we’ll be left with a very nice weekend with highs in the upper 70s expected for both Saturday and Sunday as mostly sunny skies will take over again.

I’ll be taking a closer look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

