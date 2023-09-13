Wonderful Wednesday ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been a very comfortable week so far and that will continue into Wednesday. Temperatures this afternoon are expected to dip into the low 80s and that is right around average for this time of year. Not only will the temperatures be great, but we are also expecting plenty of sunshine across Siouxland. With dew points in the low 50s, humidity is a non-factor out there today.

Now although we are expecting another nice day out there tomorrow, we will begin to see a change in the forecast heading into the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm up even more into the low 80s, but a cold front will begin to advance across the area. As it moves in, it will bring showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder here and there. This will continue into the overnight hours and will not completely exit the area until the early afternoon hours Friday.

Even though we do not expect rain all day on Friday, the cold front will provide cooler temperatures in the low to mid 70s. This drop in temperatures will be short lived however as a warming trend begins this weekend. Temperatures in the upper 70s with lots of sunshine can be expected this Saturday and Sunday.

Will this trend continue into next week? Stay tuned to News 4 at noon for the details.

