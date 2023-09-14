Manhunt following shooting of Iowa police officer ends with arrest in Minnesota

ALGONA, Iowa (KCCI) - A Northern Iowa man accused of shooting a police officer Wednesday night was arrested in Minnesota.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 43-year-old Kyle Lou Ricke of Algona shot an Algona police officer around 8 p.m. last night on the 1100 block of South Minnesota Street. Authorities say Ricke fled from the Kossuth County town, sparking a Blue Alert, which is used when a suspect is on the loose and poses a threat to officers.

KCCI-TV reported that the officer’s identity and condition is unknown as of 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

Authorities have scheduled an 11 a.m. news conference in Algona, during which they are expected to release more information about the officer who was shot. This story will be updated with information from that news conference.

Ricke was found just before midnight about 100 miles north of Algona, in Leavenworth Township, rural Sleepy Eye Minnesota, and taken into custody “without incident,” according to a news release from the Brown County, Minnesota Sheriff’s Office.

Ricke is being held in the Brown County Jail.

