Manhunt following shooting of Iowa police officer ends with arrest in Minnesota

Kyle Lou Ricke of Algona allegedly shot a police officer.
Kyle Lou Ricke of Algona allegedly shot a police officer.(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By KCCI
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALGONA, Iowa (KCCI) - A Northern Iowa man accused of shooting a police officer Wednesday night was arrested in Minnesota.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 43-year-old Kyle Lou Ricke of Algona shot an Algona police officer around 8 p.m. last night on the 1100 block of South Minnesota Street. Authorities say Ricke fled from the Kossuth County town, sparking a Blue Alert, which is used when a suspect is on the loose and poses a threat to officers.

KCCI-TV reported that the officer’s identity and condition is unknown as of 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

Authorities have scheduled an 11 a.m. news conference in Algona, during which they are expected to release more information about the officer who was shot. This story will be updated with information from that news conference.

Ricke was found just before midnight about 100 miles north of Algona, in Leavenworth Township, rural Sleepy Eye Minnesota, and taken into custody “without incident,” according to a news release from the Brown County, Minnesota Sheriff’s Office.

Ricke is being held in the Brown County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
A Siouxland mom is searching for answers hoping someone can lead her to her missing daughter...
“I just want to know she’s okay”: Family of Sioux City woman missing since February searching for answers
George Strait is joining forces with Chris Stapleton to lead a stadium tour in 2024 with...
George Strait teaming up with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town for 2024 stadium tour
Around Siouxland: Made + Found Midwest Market
Around Siouxland: Made + Found Midwest Market
Sunnybrook Community Church logo.
Sunnybrook plans on opening a second location

Latest News

Carmelo's Morning Forecast
Carmelo's Morning Forecast
Morningside students take flight during launch of aviation program
Sen. Charles Grassley, (R) Iowa
Grassley: Existing federal farm bill can be extended into 2024
Diamond Vogel