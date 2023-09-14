Nebraska authorities looking for inmate missing from community corrections facility

OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities say an inmate has been reported missing from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

According to Nebraska’s Department of Correctional Services, Austin Risor left his place of employment and did not return to the correction center.

The department says Risor started his sentence on Sept. 16, 2016. He was sentenced to 10 to 12 years for charges out of Madison County that included theft, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, and drug charges. He has a tentative release date of Feb. 24, 2024.

Authorities say Risor is a 29-year-old white male, 6′0″, 260 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol. The NSP’s general information one is (402) 471-4545.

