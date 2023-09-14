Overnight showers are possible

By Jacob Howard
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today was another nice and mild day across Siouxland. Highs got into the upper 70s and low 80s across the region, with wind somewhat gusty out of the southwest, up to 20 miles per hour. All in all, it was another nice, pleasant day with mostly sunny skies.

Tonight, we are forecasting a cold front to start moving into the Siouxland region, which will bring in the chance of rain showers across the area. The best chance for rain is looking to be over in western Siouxland, near the Nebraska and South Dakota border. For the most part, we will see light rain out of the showers and thundershowers that develop.

As the cold front continues to move into Siouxland, clouds will begin to increase, but the line of showers and thundershowers is looking to fall apart as they get closer to more central Siouxland. Overnight lows will also dip into the upper 50s to low 60s across the region.

Tomorrow morning, we are looking at a few showers to redevelop along the cold front that could impact the morning commute, but all in all, we are only forecasting a few isolated showers to develop tomorrow morning. Then, by the afternoon, we could see a few isolated thunderstorms develop, but the chance is looking low.

Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-70s, as clouds will dominate tomorrow, limiting our ability to warm up, and the cold front is bringing in some cooler air. Winds won’t be so bad out of the northwest, between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Then this weekend is looking nice and sunny, with highs in the mid- to upper-70s.

By next week, we will see our highs get a bit warmer into the mid- to upper 80s, with the chance of more showers and storms later next week.

For more details, be sure to watch News 4 live at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona...
‘Kevin Cram died a hero’ - Police officer fatally shot in Algona, IA
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
A Siouxland mom is searching for answers hoping someone can lead her to her missing daughter...
“I just want to know she’s okay”: Family of Sioux City woman missing since February searching for answers
George Strait is joining forces with Chris Stapleton to lead a stadium tour in 2024 with...
George Strait teaming up with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town for 2024 stadium tour
Sunnybrook Community Church logo.
Sunnybrook plans on opening a second location

Latest News

Overnight showers are possible
Carmelo's Morning Forecast
Terrific Thursday with rain moving in late
Future Track
While pleasant temps continue, a rain chance moves closer
Future Track
While pleasant temps continue, a rain chance moves closer