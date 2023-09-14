Overnight showers are possible

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today was another nice and mild day across Siouxland. Highs got into the upper 70s and low 80s across the region, with wind somewhat gusty out of the southwest, up to 20 miles per hour. All in all, it was another nice, pleasant day with mostly sunny skies.

Tonight, we are forecasting a cold front to start moving into the Siouxland region, which will bring in the chance of rain showers across the area. The best chance for rain is looking to be over in western Siouxland, near the Nebraska and South Dakota border. For the most part, we will see light rain out of the showers and thundershowers that develop.

As the cold front continues to move into Siouxland, clouds will begin to increase, but the line of showers and thundershowers is looking to fall apart as they get closer to more central Siouxland. Overnight lows will also dip into the upper 50s to low 60s across the region.

Tomorrow morning, we are looking at a few showers to redevelop along the cold front that could impact the morning commute, but all in all, we are only forecasting a few isolated showers to develop tomorrow morning. Then, by the afternoon, we could see a few isolated thunderstorms develop, but the chance is looking low.

Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-70s, as clouds will dominate tomorrow, limiting our ability to warm up, and the cold front is bringing in some cooler air. Winds won’t be so bad out of the northwest, between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Then this weekend is looking nice and sunny, with highs in the mid- to upper-70s.

By next week, we will see our highs get a bit warmer into the mid- to upper 80s, with the chance of more showers and storms later next week.

