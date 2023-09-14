Terrific Thursday with rain moving in late

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Nearly identical weather conditions are expected today compared to yesterday except for one key difference. There will be plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 80s across Siouxland, but rain chances increase late tonight. A cold front will make its way across the area later in the day Thursday bringing with it rain and cooler temperatures. Precipitation may begin as early as 6 p.m. out west with activity nearing the Sioux City area closer to the midnight hour. Rain chances continue into the overnight hours as well.

The rain looks to stick around into the late morning on Friday and does not exit until the early afternoon. Even when the rain does move out of the area, we will see cooler and cloudier conditions. Temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid 70s giving us a below average day. Fortunately, Friday night football should not see ongoing showers and storms.

As we head into the weekend, we will not only dry out, but highs increase as well. Expect upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine. It will be even warmer next week with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

How does the rest of next week look?

