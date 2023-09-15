Around Siouxland: BCU’s Occupational Therapy Program

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - KTIV had the chance to sit down and discuss Briar Cliff University’s Occupational Therapy Program.

The program looks to provide an interprofessional, occupation-centered, and community-conscious education through an inclusive, learner-centered culture.

According to BCU’s website, the program’s curriculum organizes content along five progressive levels of complexity. The program starts with foundational knowledge and skills and moves into application, integration, and ultimately autonomous practice.

You can learn more about the program here.

