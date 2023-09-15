Around Siouxland: Oktoberfest at Jackson Street

By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is time once again for some Oktoberfest fun in Siouxland.

For the last couple of years, Jackson Street Brewing has hosted an Oktoberfest event on the last Saturday of September. And this year is no different.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Jackson Street Brewing will be celebrating all types of German-style beers.

El Comal will be open with German-themed menu items, including a pour of JSB Festbier + a JSB Oktoberfest Tankard for $14.

