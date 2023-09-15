Dakota City Fire Department performs tractor accident drill for upcoming harvest season

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - From September through November, farmers are hard at work harvesting their crops. So, one local fire department is preparing for the extra tractor traffic.

Thursday night, Dakota City Fire Department held a drill simulating the collision of a car and tractor. They had a real car and a real tractor, with a father and his son pretending to be in the crash.

Even though it was a drill, the rescue personnel went right to work and acted as if it were a real accident.

Because of drills, like this one, first responders are able to apply what they learn to real accidents.

“Farming season is around, harvest season is coming, so it’s good for us just to train on tractor safety,” said Clint Rasmussen, the Dakota City Fire Chief. “Hopefully no one ever would get into a traffic tractor accident, but if they did, we are here, and this is a good time to train on this kind of situation, so we are ready for the real thing if it happens.”

Now that the drill is done, the department will sit down, talk about what everyone did, and how they can improve.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona...
‘Kevin Cram died a hero’ - Police officer fatally shot in Algona, IA
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
A Siouxland mom is searching for answers hoping someone can lead her to her missing daughter...
“I just want to know she’s okay”: Family of Sioux City woman missing since February searching for answers
George Strait is joining forces with Chris Stapleton to lead a stadium tour in 2024 with...
George Strait teaming up with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town for 2024 stadium tour
Sunnybrook Community Church logo.
Sunnybrook plans on opening a second location

Latest News

Briar Cliff celebrates new mural that represents its history
Dakota City Fire Department performs tractor accident drill for upcoming harvest season
New Briar Cliff mural depicts the laying of their cornerstone in 1930.
Briar Cliff celebrates new mural that represents its history
A car involved in a fatal accident that was on display at the Clay County Fair
Iowa State Patrol uses Clay County Fair to stress the importance of safe driving