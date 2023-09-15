Dakota City Fire Department performs tractor accident drill for upcoming harvest season

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - From September through November, farmers are hard at work harvesting their crops. So, one local fire department is preparing for the extra tractor traffic.

Thursday night, Dakota City Fire Department held a drill simulating the collision of a car and tractor. They had a real car and a real tractor, with a father and his son pretending to be in the crash.

Even though it was a drill, the rescue personnel went right to work and acted as if it were a real accident.

Because of drills, like this one, first responders are able to apply what they learn to real accidents.

“Farming season is around, harvest season is coming, so it’s good for us just to train on tractor safety,” said Clint Rasmussen, the Dakota City Fire Chief. “Hopefully no one ever would get into a traffic tractor accident, but if they did, we are here, and this is a good time to train on this kind of situation, so we are ready for the real thing if it happens.”

Now that the drill is done, the department will sit down, talk about what everyone did, and how they can improve.

