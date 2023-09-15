The Dark Knight visits Bryant Elementary ahead of ‘National Batman Day’

Batman was able to help out during art class.
Batman was able to help out during art class.(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Sep. 15, 2023
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Batman was out at Bryant Elementary getting to hang out with all of the kiddos on Friday.

The event was ahead of “National Batman Day” on Saturday. The school took the opportunity to incorporate it with its “Character Strong” Program.

Batman got to read to different classes, join them for lunch and end the day helping out at art class.

”He’s here seeing how I’m doing. And just looking at my art,” said Zoella Oakland, a 4th grader at Bryant Elementary.

For Batman, being able to put a smile on kids’ faces has been one of his biggest goals.

“I’ve been trying to get into schools to do events for a long time. Just coming in to read books and stuff, and I’ve gotten to do everything I wanted to do today in one day so I’m set,” said Batman.

Batman also hoped that he would be able to help out at other schools in the future.

Helping Siouxlanders with identity theft protection through a ‘shred-tastic’ event
