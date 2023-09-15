Heelan Hammers West to advance to 4-0

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Bishop Heelan Crusaders improved to 4-0 with a dominant 49-7 victory over Sioux City West.

The Crusaders scored 3 times on their first 4 offensive plays and never looked back. Leading by 42 when half was over Heelan cruised to a 49-7 win and advanced to 4-0 on the season.

Bishop Heelan continues its season Friday September 22nd, against Sioux Center. Sioux City West falls to 0-4 on the season, the Wolverines take on Storm Lake on September 21st.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.