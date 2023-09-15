Helping Siouxlanders with identity theft protection through a ‘shred-tastic’ event

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Protecting your sensitive information and preventing yourself from becoming a victim of identity theft can start with collecting your mail every day and not sharing your personal information, that’s according to tips from usa.gov.

One local non-profit is working to play a role in helping the senior adult population in Siouxland - shred their important documents. The Siouxland Center for Active Generations held its annual “shred-tastic” shredding event Friday.

This event has been happening for more than 10 years and leaders say it helps seniors shred important documents that shouldn’t be thrown away. This is a way to help curb identity theft.

“Well we know we would like to think that there aren’t dumpster divers out there that look for that personal information but we know that identity theft is a growing crime and the majority comes from those written materials that get thrown out,” said Chris Kuchta with Sioux Center for Active Generations.

Last year they shredded around four tons of paper.

