Helping Siouxlanders with identity theft protection through a ‘shred-tastic’ event

By Joe McMahan
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Protecting your sensitive information and preventing yourself from becoming a victim of identity theft can start with collecting your mail every day and not sharing your personal information, that’s according to tips from usa.gov.

One local non-profit is working to play a role in helping the senior adult population in Siouxland - shred their important documents. The Siouxland Center for Active Generations held its annual “shred-tastic” shredding event Friday.

This event has been happening for more than 10 years and leaders say it helps seniors shred important documents that shouldn’t be thrown away. This is a way to help curb identity theft.

“Well we know we would like to think that there aren’t dumpster divers out there that look for that personal information but we know that identity theft is a growing crime and the majority comes from those written materials that get thrown out,” said Chris Kuchta with Sioux Center for Active Generations.

Last year they shredded around four tons of paper.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona...
‘Kevin Cram died a hero’ - Police officer fatally shot in Algona, IA
Her sister says Sharon Biscardi (right) has dementia, and she thinks she's still much...
South Dakota furniture store owner foils multi-state scam that targeted woman with dementia
Secure mode lifted at 4 Sioux City schools
Emergency crews are on the scene of a railcar fire between North Platte and Hershey.
Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes in Nebraska; evacuation order lifted
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

KTIV First Alert Meteorologist Jacob Howard had the chance to get a preview of the Missouri...
KTIV's Jacob Howard gets a preview of the Missouri River Outdoor Expo
Helping Siouxlanders with identity theft protection through a ‘shred-tastic’ event
Helping Siouxlanders with identity theft protection through a ‘shred-tastic’ event
The community of Algona continues to mourn the loss of Officer Kevin Cram, who was killed in...
Algona, IA police officer killed in the line of duty honored by law enforcement and community
Batman was able to help out during art class.
The Dark Knight visits Bryant Elementary ahead of ‘National Batman Day’