Hispanic Heritage Month celebrated in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen signed a proclamation on Friday commencing Hispanic Heritage Month in Nebraska.

The month celebrates Hispanic and Latino contributions across the state.

Members of The Nebraska Commission on Latino Americans highlighted the impact of the community across industries.

Hispanics make up a large portion of Nebraska’s workforce, from agriculture to education. The governor mentioned the impact of the Latino community can be felt in the success of Nebraska’s economy.

Friday’s event kicked off a celebration in Nebraska, but states are celebrating a vibrant part of their communities around the country. From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 around the United States look back on the rich history of Hispanic people in the Americas and around the globe.

Yesenia Peck, President of the Nebraska Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, encourages Nebraskans to enjoy the festivities of Hispanic Heritage Month. However, she wants people to know and recognize how Hispanic culture shapes society.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.