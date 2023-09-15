Musketeers ready for new season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -It may not feel like it quite yet, but Hockey season is just one week away, and the Muskies got to meet the press to discuss their upcoming season.

The key on the ice will be defense and goaltending for the Musketeers. Sioux City returns 6 defensemen from last year’s roster, and they feel that experience gained is going to help them in the defensive zone.

In the crease it’ll be either Sam Urban or Jakub Krbecek, Last season while playing for the Philadelphia Rebels of the NAHL, Krbecek posted a .927 save percentage.

With experienced defensemen and two goalies that instill confidence in the team, the hope is that players can be a little more open and aggressive when going for the net.

“I don’t want to say that we didn’t have that last year, because I thought that our D core and our goaltending was really good at times,” Said Jason Kersner Musketeers Head Coach “It’s just different when last year we had 2 returning defensemen this year we have 6. That’s just a whole different level and I think having that will to your point help the confidence of our forwards to kind of you know go for it and be able to play loose and try to score some goals.”

The Musketeers open up their season in one week when they face the Chicago steel on September 21st in Pittsburgh at the USHL Fall Classic, puck drop is set for 11:30 am.

