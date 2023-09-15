Navigator issues statement indicating operations in South Dakota on pause

The South Dakota PUC denied the permit application for Navigator CO2's proposed carbon dioxide...
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A week after the PUC denied its permit application to build a CO2 pipeline, Navigator released a statement Thursday that indicated operations in South Dakota would be paused while they work to build a more collaborative plan with landowners.

More information is expected in the coming days, stay with Dakota News Now for continued coverage of this developing story.

