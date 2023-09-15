Perry Creek students clean up the Riverfront

Multiple classes participated in a Riverfront clean-up event on Friday.
Multiple classes participated in a Riverfront clean-up event on Friday.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Second graders from Perry Creek Elementary experienced hands-on learning Friday by picking up trash from along the Riverfront.

Students donned gloves and then followed their teachers with trash bags, cleaning up the walkways around Chris Larsen Park. It’s part of maintaining Perry Creek’s International Baccalaureate authorization, by making sure students know how their actions impact the world around them.

And for student Sofia Coburn, she’d been looking forward to the outing all week.

“Because it’s important to help our environment... to make our world a better place,” said Sofia.

Multiple classes participated in the clean-up on Friday, and the light rain did little to dampen the mood.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona...
‘Kevin Cram died a hero’ - Police officer fatally shot in Algona, IA
Her sister says Sharon Biscardi (right) has dementia, and she thinks she's still much...
South Dakota furniture store owner foils multi-state scam that targeted woman with dementia
Secure mode lifted at 4 Sioux City schools
Emergency crews are on the scene of a railcar fire between North Platte and Hershey.
Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes in Nebraska; evacuation order lifted
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

KTIV First Alert Meteorologist Jacob Howard had the chance to get a preview of the Missouri...
KTIV's Jacob Howard gets a preview of the Missouri River Outdoor Expo
Helping Siouxlanders with identity theft protection through a ‘shred-tastic’ event
Helping Siouxlanders with identity theft protection through a ‘shred-tastic’ event
Helping Siouxlanders with identity theft protection through a ‘shred-tastic’ event
Helping Siouxlanders with identity theft protection through a ‘shred-tastic’ event
The community of Algona continues to mourn the loss of Officer Kevin Cram, who was killed in...
Algona, IA police officer killed in the line of duty honored by law enforcement and community
Batman was able to help out during art class.
The Dark Knight visits Bryant Elementary ahead of ‘National Batman Day’