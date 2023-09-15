Perry Creek students clean up the Riverfront

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Second graders from Perry Creek Elementary experienced hands-on learning Friday by picking up trash from along the Riverfront.

Students donned gloves and then followed their teachers with trash bags, cleaning up the walkways around Chris Larsen Park. It’s part of maintaining Perry Creek’s International Baccalaureate authorization, by making sure students know how their actions impact the world around them.

And for student Sofia Coburn, she’d been looking forward to the outing all week.

“Because it’s important to help our environment... to make our world a better place,” said Sofia.

Multiple classes participated in the clean-up on Friday, and the light rain did little to dampen the mood.

