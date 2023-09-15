Showers early on Friday with a sunny weekend ahead

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland made it into the low 80s on Thursday, but a cooler day is expected out there today. We can attribute that to plenty of cloud cover and some showers ongoing across the area early Friday morning. A lot of the rain though unfortunately is not making it to the ground because of dry air and if it does, it is in very light amounts. The rain chances will stick around into the late morning and early afternoon hours, but we will dry out later on today. Expect highs to only be in the low to mid 70s area wide.

As we begin the weekend a gradual warming trend will begin. Mid to upper 70s are expected on both Saturday and Sunday, which is right around average for this time of year. And after a mostly cloudy day on Friday, abundant sunshine returns to the area.

That warm trending will begin to spike early next week as Monday’s high calls for mid to upper 80s, meaning summer is not letting go just yet. Even warmer temperatures are anticipated on Tuesday with some locations potentially hitting 90 degrees.

It will begin to cool down next Wednesday and as we progress further into the forecast, early indications are that Siouxland enters a much wetter pattern.

Stay tuned to News 4 at noon for the details.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona...
‘Kevin Cram died a hero’ - Police officer fatally shot in Algona, IA
Her sister says Sharon Biscardi (right) has dementia, and she thinks she's still much...
South Dakota furniture store owner foils multi-state scam that targeted woman with dementia
Emergency crews are on the scene of a railcar fire between North Platte and Hershey.
Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes in Nebraska; evacuation order lifted
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
George Strait is joining forces with Chris Stapleton to lead a stadium tour in 2024 with...
George Strait teaming up with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town for 2024 stadium tour

Latest News

Carmelo's Morning Forecast
Carmelo's Morning Forecast
Overnight showers are possible
Overnight showers are possible
Overnight showers are possible
Carmelo's Morning Forecast
Terrific Thursday with rain moving in late