Showers early on Friday with a sunny weekend ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland made it into the low 80s on Thursday, but a cooler day is expected out there today. We can attribute that to plenty of cloud cover and some showers ongoing across the area early Friday morning. A lot of the rain though unfortunately is not making it to the ground because of dry air and if it does, it is in very light amounts. The rain chances will stick around into the late morning and early afternoon hours, but we will dry out later on today. Expect highs to only be in the low to mid 70s area wide.

As we begin the weekend a gradual warming trend will begin. Mid to upper 70s are expected on both Saturday and Sunday, which is right around average for this time of year. And after a mostly cloudy day on Friday, abundant sunshine returns to the area.

That warm trending will begin to spike early next week as Monday’s high calls for mid to upper 80s, meaning summer is not letting go just yet. Even warmer temperatures are anticipated on Tuesday with some locations potentially hitting 90 degrees.

It will begin to cool down next Wednesday and as we progress further into the forecast, early indications are that Siouxland enters a much wetter pattern.

