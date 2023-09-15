Sioux City’s Games Con free to attend this year

By Joe McMahan
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City’s Games Con is kicking off another weekend of tabletop fun.

From card games to board games, there will be a variety of games to play at Sioux City’s Abu Bekr Shrine Temple on Nebraska Street.

The biggest change to this year’s event is that it is free to attend.

“Anyone can come in and grab some free stuff they can play whatever games they want. Super easy to get involved and stop on by Abu Bekr Shriners and we will get you registered and like I said it is free and you don’t have to pay for anything,” said Skyler Gorsett, the Social Media Coordinator for Games Con.

This event started at noon Friday and runs through 6 p.m. Sunday. It’s open to all ages.

For more information, follow this link.

