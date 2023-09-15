Secure mode lifted at 4 Sioux City schools

(KTIV)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The secure mode at North High, North Middle, West High and West Middle has been canceled.

According to the school district, law enforcement has determined there is no credible threat.

PREVIOUS

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Four Sioux City Schools have been placed on “Secure Mode.”

The school district says out of an abundance of caution, North Middle, North High, West Middle, and West High will be in secure mode today, Sept. 15. They say this is precautionary while law enforcement investigates information that was reportedly seen on social media.

Students will continue with their schedules as normal inside their buildings.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information may be available later.

