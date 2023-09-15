Secure mode lifted at 4 Sioux City schools

UPDATE

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The secure mode at North High, North Middle, West High and West Middle has been canceled.

According to the school district, law enforcement has determined there is no credible threat.

PREVIOUS

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Four Sioux City Schools have been placed on “Secure Mode.”

The school district says out of an abundance of caution, North Middle, North High, West Middle, and West High will be in secure mode today, Sept. 15. They say this is precautionary while law enforcement investigates information that was reportedly seen on social media.

Students will continue with their schedules as normal inside their buildings.

“The secure protocol may be called when there is a threat or hazard outside of the school building. In this situation, the school day continues as normal inside the building. No one is allowed to leave or enter the building and no outside PE or recess is held until an “all clear” is given.”

This is an ongoing investigation and more information may be available later.

