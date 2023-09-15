Warming trend begins this weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - High temperatures on Friday only got as high as the low to mid 70s making it a below average afternoon. That is because it was a dreary day with showers throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. A majority of the precipitation has exited the area with only a chance of stray shower or storm for the rest of Friday evening. If any storms do develop there is a small chance they could become severe. We have already seen one severe thunderstorm warning in northwestern Iowa.

Fortunately, the weekend will not be limited by occasional rain and extensive cloud cover, which will result in highs returning to normal. Plenty of sunshine can also be expected as high pressure moves into the area. The only unpleasant part about the weekend would be the chilly morning lows we are anticipating on Sunday. Temperatures could dip down into the low to mid 40s.

Not ready for fall and dare I say it winter temperatures? Well lucky for those summer fans, highs will be pushing back into the 80s early next week. This spike in temperatures will be short lived as low 80s return for the middle to end of the upcoming work week, but this will still be above average.

What does an early look of next weekend show?

Stay tuned for News 4 at 10 for the details.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.