Briar Cliff University officially inaugurates 12th president

By Brandon Irvine
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Briar Cliff University has officially inaugurated its new President.

Friday afternoon, Dr. Patrick J. Schulte was officially installed as Briar Cliff’s 12th President.

He was named to that position in March after serving in an interim capacity since July 2022.

Prior to that, he was Briar Cliff’s Vice President of Finance and Administration.

To continue the university’s celebration of the inauguration, on Saturday, students will hold a donation drive to benefit three local non-profits.

