Funeral services announced for Algona Officer Kevin Cram

ALGONA, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa Department of Public Safety announced the funeral services for Officer Kevin Cram on behalf of his family.

A visitation will take place on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Algona Community School’s Performing Arts Center.

That same venue will be the location of the public funeral Wednesday morning at 10:30 A.M.

Cram’s family and select law enforcement will attend a private graveside service at a later time.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says a memorial fund has been established for the family of Officer Cram at Iowa State Bank, 5 East Call Street, Algona, IA 50511. Interested persons can mail or drop off contributions at this location.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Algona is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.