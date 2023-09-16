Funeral services announced for Algona Officer Kevin Cram

Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram, 33, died in the line of duty Sept. 13
By Brandon Irvine
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALGONA, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa Department of Public Safety announced the funeral services for Officer Kevin Cram on behalf of his family.

A visitation will take place on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Algona Community School’s Performing Arts Center.

That same venue will be the location of the public funeral Wednesday morning at 10:30 A.M.

Cram’s family and select law enforcement will attend a private graveside service at a later time.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says a memorial fund has been established for the family of Officer Cram at Iowa State Bank, 5 East Call Street, Algona, IA 50511. Interested persons can mail or drop off contributions at this location.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Algona is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.

