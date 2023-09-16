Mighty Mo Run weekend raises money for local nonprofit

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Runners in the Siouxland community have a chance to run for a great cause over the weekend.

The Might Mo Run is a multi-day running event that spans over three days and offers a 5k, 10k, half marathon and full marathon. Every year hundreds will run over the weekend, and it’s all for a great cause.

Proceeds from the event goes towards the H.A.R.T. Foundation that has been buying running shoes for people in need in the Siouxland area for over 10 years.

“H.A.R.T. Foundation actually stands for Helping Athletes Run and Train. Any time a high school or college athlete can’t afford shoes to run track or cross country, the foundation will cover the cost of the shoes,” said Jim Ewoldt, the H.A.R.T. foundation’s president.

The Mighty Mo Run weekend will continue on through Sunday with a half and full marathon. And while they already see around 150 runners every year, in 2024 they plan to make a push to make the event significantly larger.

