Siouxland Center for Active Generations hosts talent show

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Members of the Siouxland Center for Active Generations held a talent show to showcase what they’ve been working on in their activity clubs.

The 37th annual Fall Follies was held at Sioux City East high school and had members of Active Generations putting on a show with acts ranging from tai chi, to tap dancers, to pianists, and many more. Kristina Yezdimer, the activities coordinator for Active Generations, believes that shows like this can help break the stigma around senior centers.

“I think that there’s a stigma for senior centers, that it’s just a bunch of older people sitting around. But this shows off that we have active members who are there to live their lives, participate in activities that they really enjoy doing, and keeping active in their older years,” said Yezdimer.

Siouxland Center for Active Generations hosts many events throughout the year, if you’d like to learn more click here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.