Smoky weekend, much warmer next week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Smoke returned to Siouxland Saturday with air quality dipping into the “Unhealthy” category. Otherwise, Saturday was a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 70s.

The beautiful, but smoky weather is expected to continue Sunday. Sunny but smoky skies are likely Sunday with highs once again in the middle 70s with lower humidity.

Smoke will likely clear Monday as southerly winds kick in by the afternoon. These winds will allow temperatures to soar well into the 80s Monday with somewhat higher humidity.

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible late Monday into the overnight. At this time, severe weather is not expected thanks to drier air in place.

Storms will likely clear the area before daybreak Tuesday as skies clear and highs return to the middle 80s once again. Highs will remain in the middle 80s through Thursday.

We are carefully monitoring the possibility of a larger pattern change next weekend that could lead to much better chances for rainfall and cooler weather. Unfortunately, the circumstances of this pattern change are difficult to predict because it stems from a “closed low” pressure system.

“Closed lows” are notorious for wandering without steering from the Jetstream and are therefore hard to pinpoint in terms of forecasting it’s potential location and arrival time. Expect adjustments to the extended forecast Friday and beyond into the following week.

