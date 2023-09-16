SportsFource Extra: Week Four
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Week four of the high school football season brought no shortage of action all around Siouxland.
It was a special day at Sioux City North as it was an all-time rivalry classic as the Stars hosted Sioux City East. But the day was about so much more than just a great football game as it was Deaf Awareness Night. Sioux City North senior running back/defensive back Demarico Young has been breaking barriers as a deaf student athlete. He says Friday night was a dream come true to see for the deaf community as North made history with the first-ever live play-by-play done by two deaf people fully in ASL.
Todd Honas and Jonathan Scherling were on the call in ASL. They say it was special to see this night come to life.
“I think it’s awesome. It gives me it gives me chills to think that we have this kind of event for Demarico happening here. It’s it’s a great honor for us to be involved in this. It’s nice to see so many deaf people here supporting this event. We have some people from other states who have come in to watch this. So we are so excited to be part of this,” said Jonathan Scherling, ASL Play-By-Play from Council Bluffs, IA.
East would go on to take the win in an overtime thriller 26-23.
Final Scores:
Sioux Central 44 Eagle Grove 26 Final
East Sac County 3 Emmetsburg 40 Final
Lawton-Bronson 29 West Sioux 30 Final
Ridge View 8 Hinton 12 Final
MVAOCOU 2 OABCIG 55 Final
Spirit Lake 63 Forest City 6 Final
Estherville-LC 34 Okoboji 23 Final
Western Christian 28 Cherokee 21 Final
West Lyon 35 Unity Christian 0 Final
Gehlen Catholic 14 Woodbury Central 43 Final
St. Albert 29 Kingsley-Pierson 47 Final
IKM-Manning 38 Riverside 37 Final
North Union 7 West Hancock 49 Final
Sibley-Ocheyedan 42 Alta-Aurelia 6 Final
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 6 Harlan 42 Final
S.C. West 7 Bishop Heelan 49 Final
S.C. East 26 S.C. North 23 Final
Sioux Center 35 Spencer 14 Final
Perry 31 Storm Lake 56 Final
Denison-Schleswig 14 Glenwood 28 Final
MOC-FV 18 Le Mars 13 Final
ACGC 35 S. Cent. Calhoun 21 Final
West Bend-Mallard 58 GT/RA 18 Final
Ar-We-Va 75 West Harrison 18 Final
Siouxland Christian 38 Woodbine 78 Final
Newell-Fonda 18 Harris-Lake Park 26 Final
Boyer Valley 7 Remsen St. Mary’s 12 Final
Stanton 56 G.A.C.C 12 Final
T.C.N.E 52 Wakefield 41 Final
North Central 6 Plainview 48 Final
Pender 33 Wisner-Pilger 12 Final
Bancroft-Rosalie 50 Lyons-Decatur N.E 26 Final
Summerland 38 Lutheran High N.E 24 Final
Homer 15 L.C.C 68 Final
Hartington-Newcastle 30 Crofton 58 Final
Clarkson/Leigh 14 Shelby-Rising City 36 Final
Oakland-Craig 34 Ponca 16 Final
Norfolk Catholic 49 Louisville 6 Final
Stuart 64 Brady 0 Final
Cody-Kilgore 52 Santee 12 Final
Bloomfield 1 Osmond 0 Forfeit
Walthill 8 Winside 56 Final
Ainsworth 54 Niobrara/Verdigre 0 Final
Humphrey St. Francis 56 East Butler 0 Final
EPPJ 52 CWC 6 Final
L.V.S.S 7 Cedar Catholic 42 Final
Centennial 0 Battle Creek 47 Final
Wayne 13 Raymond Central 31 Final
Broken Bow 40 O’Neill 14 Final
Norfolk 35 Fremont 6 Final
South Sioux 67 Omaha South 7 Final
Pierce 37 Omaha Roncalli Catholic 28 Final
MCM 8 Elk Point-Jefferson 36 Final
Milbank 0 Dakota Valley 42 Final
Pierre 27 Yankton 14 Final
West Central 41 Vermillion 7 Final
NSIC Volleyball:
Wayne State 3 Concordia-St. Paul 0 Final
