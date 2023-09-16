SportsFource Extra: Week Four

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Week four of the high school football season brought no shortage of action all around Siouxland.

It was a special day at Sioux City North as it was an all-time rivalry classic as the Stars hosted Sioux City East. But the day was about so much more than just a great football game as it was Deaf Awareness Night. Sioux City North senior running back/defensive back Demarico Young has been breaking barriers as a deaf student athlete. He says Friday night was a dream come true to see for the deaf community as North made history with the first-ever live play-by-play done by two deaf people fully in ASL.

Todd Honas and Jonathan Scherling were on the call in ASL. They say it was special to see this night come to life.

“I think it’s awesome. It gives me it gives me chills to think that we have this kind of event for Demarico happening here. It’s it’s a great honor for us to be involved in this. It’s nice to see so many deaf people here supporting this event. We have some people from other states who have come in to watch this. So we are so excited to be part of this,” said Jonathan Scherling, ASL Play-By-Play from Council Bluffs, IA.

East would go on to take the win in an overtime thriller 26-23.

Final Scores:

Sioux Central 44 Eagle Grove 26 Final

East Sac County 3 Emmetsburg 40 Final

Lawton-Bronson 29 West Sioux 30 Final

Ridge View 8 Hinton 12 Final

MVAOCOU 2 OABCIG 55 Final

Spirit Lake 63 Forest City 6 Final

Estherville-LC 34 Okoboji 23 Final

Western Christian 28 Cherokee 21 Final

West Lyon 35 Unity Christian 0 Final

Gehlen Catholic 14 Woodbury Central 43 Final

St. Albert 29 Kingsley-Pierson 47 Final

IKM-Manning 38 Riverside 37 Final

North Union 7 West Hancock 49 Final

Sibley-Ocheyedan 42 Alta-Aurelia 6 Final

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 6 Harlan 42 Final

S.C. West 7 Bishop Heelan 49 Final

S.C. East 26 S.C. North 23 Final

Sioux Center 35 Spencer 14 Final

Perry 31 Storm Lake 56 Final

Denison-Schleswig 14 Glenwood 28 Final

MOC-FV 18 Le Mars 13 Final

ACGC 35 S. Cent. Calhoun 21 Final

West Bend-Mallard 58 GT/RA 18 Final

Ar-We-Va 75 West Harrison 18 Final

Siouxland Christian 38 Woodbine 78 Final

Newell-Fonda 18 Harris-Lake Park 26 Final

Boyer Valley 7 Remsen St. Mary’s 12 Final

Stanton 56 G.A.C.C 12 Final

T.C.N.E 52 Wakefield 41 Final

North Central 6 Plainview 48 Final

Pender 33 Wisner-Pilger 12 Final

Bancroft-Rosalie 50 Lyons-Decatur N.E 26 Final

Summerland 38 Lutheran High N.E 24 Final

Homer 15 L.C.C 68 Final

Hartington-Newcastle 30 Crofton 58 Final

Clarkson/Leigh 14 Shelby-Rising City 36 Final

Oakland-Craig 34 Ponca 16 Final

Norfolk Catholic 49 Louisville 6 Final

Stuart 64 Brady 0 Final

Cody-Kilgore 52 Santee 12 Final

Bloomfield 1 Osmond 0 Forfeit

Walthill 8 Winside 56 Final

Ainsworth 54 Niobrara/Verdigre 0 Final

Humphrey St. Francis 56 East Butler 0 Final

EPPJ 52 CWC 6 Final

L.V.S.S 7 Cedar Catholic 42 Final

Centennial 0 Battle Creek 47 Final

Wayne 13 Raymond Central 31 Final

Broken Bow 40 O’Neill 14 Final

Norfolk 35 Fremont 6 Final

South Sioux 67 Omaha South 7 Final

Pierce 37 Omaha Roncalli Catholic 28 Final

MCM 8 Elk Point-Jefferson 36 Final

Milbank 0 Dakota Valley 42 Final

Pierre 27 Yankton 14 Final

West Central 41 Vermillion 7 Final

NSIC Volleyball:

Wayne State 3 Concordia-St. Paul 0 Final

