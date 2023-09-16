Trading rain and clouds for fog and smoke

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The rain and cloud cover that we saw yesterday will not be a concern this weekend, but that does not mean they are no concerns. We are seeing some patchy to dense fog across the area Saturday morning which has brought visibility down to zero in some locations. Although this will likely subside in the mid to late morning hours, there is the potential for patchy smoke across Siouxland. Northerly winds behind the cold front that moved through on Friday are expected to bring down smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Although air quality is not expected to be a concern for the general public, if you are unusually sensitive to pollutants make sure to limit your time outdoors this afternoon.

In regard to temperatures both Saturday and Sunday, we are expecting highs to reach the low to mid 70s, which is near average for this time of year. Mostly sunny conditions are expected as well with little to no precipitation. The warmup truly begins early next week as highs could reach the mid to upper 80s between Monday and Wednesday.

As we go further into the week highs will not only get cooler across the area, but the chances for showers and storms will increase daily into next weekend.

Stay tuned to News 4 at 10 for the latest details.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.