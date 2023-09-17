Dordt takes down Concordia, heads into bye week sitting at 3-0
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The Dordt Defenders pulled away from a 10-0 halftime lead to defeat Concordia 38-7 to improve to 3-0 this season heading into a bye week.
Final Scores:
Doane (Neb.) 7, Northwestern 51 Final
Concordia (Neb.) 7, Dordt 38 Final
Mount Marty 3, Morningside 47 Final
South Dakota 35, Lamar 6 Final
Wayne State College 49, Southwest Minnesota State 10 Final
Iowa 41, Western Michigan 10 Final
Ohio 10, Iowa State 7 Final
Wartburg 47, Buena Vista University 0 Final
Nebraska 35, Northern Illinois 11 Final
