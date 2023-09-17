Dordt takes down Concordia, heads into bye week sitting at 3-0

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The Dordt Defenders pulled away from a 10-0 halftime lead to defeat Concordia 38-7 to improve to 3-0 this season heading into a bye week.

Final Scores:

Doane (Neb.) 7, Northwestern 51 Final

Concordia (Neb.) 7, Dordt 38 Final

Mount Marty 3, Morningside 47 Final

South Dakota 35, Lamar 6 Final

Wayne State College 49, Southwest Minnesota State 10 Final

Iowa 41, Western Michigan 10 Final

Ohio 10, Iowa State 7 Final

Wartburg 47, Buena Vista University 0 Final

Nebraska 35, Northern Illinois 11 Final

