Dordt takes down Concordia, heads into bye week sitting at 3-0

By Amber Salas
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The Dordt Defenders pulled away from a 10-0 halftime lead to defeat Concordia 38-7 to improve to 3-0 this season heading into a bye week.

Final Scores:

Doane (Neb.) 7, Northwestern 51 Final

Concordia (Neb.) 7, Dordt 38 Final

Mount Marty 3, Morningside 47 Final

South Dakota 35, Lamar 6 Final

Wayne State College 49, Southwest Minnesota State 10 Final

Iowa 41, Western Michigan 10 Final

Ohio 10, Iowa State 7 Final

Wartburg 47, Buena Vista University 0 Final

Nebraska 35, Northern Illinois 11 Final

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi Smith
Sioux City woman gets 10 years in prison for stealing over $60,000 from a local business
Secure mode lifted at 4 Sioux City schools
Several shedded skins were found, indicating as many as 40 snakes may have lived there at some...
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind...
Worker dies after construction site accident; leaves behind wife, 2 kids, reports say
Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona...
‘Kevin Cram died a hero’ - Police officer fatally shot in Algona, IA

Latest News

Matt Rhule takes the field for his first home game in Lincoln.
Huskers defeat Huskies at Memorial Stadium, 35-11
Huskers take first win of the season in home opener against Northern Illinois
Dordt takes down Concordia, heads into bye week sitting at 3-0
Zach Norton celebrates with his teammates in the endzone after scoring a Morningside touchdown.
Morningside cruises to home opener win over Mount Marty
Morningside cruises to home opener win over Mount Marty