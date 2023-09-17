Heat returns this week with a rainy weekend possible

Upper Level Pattern
Upper Level Pattern(KTIV)
By Cat Taylor
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunday was much less smoky and quite beautiful with highs in the middle 70s and plentiful sunshine. Unfortunately, our 70s streak has come to an end for a few days.

Highs are expected to surge into the middle 80s starting Monday. A strong south breeze will thankfully clear any remaining smoke, but it also brings in heat and humidity.

A small chance for a few storms exists on Monday night, the better probabilities lying in southeastern portions of the KTIV viewing area. Severe weather is not expected at this time.

Highs Tuesday will once again top out in the middle 80s with 80s continuing through Thursday.

A stray storm can’t be ruled out on Wednesday, but a big pattern change will dramatically increase rain chances starting Thursday night.

A closed low pressure system will spin toward the North Central Plains this weekend bringing a marked change in our weather. This type of storm system is notorious for meandering without steering currents, which makes it difficult to forecast its location and timing at any given time. Right now, Siouxland could see several days of rainfall this weekend with the caveat that it stays on its current heading. Expect the extended forecast to be adjusted frequently this week, so tune in for updates.

Check in with us on KTIV News 4 at 5 and 10 for the latest.

