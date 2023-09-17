Iowa Democratic Party announces date of 2024 in-person caucus

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa’s Democratic Party has announced the date of its in-person caucus for 2024.

In a release this weekend, the Iowa Democratic Party announced its 2024 in-person caucus will be held on January 15th, the national holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Iowa Republican Party has also selected this day to hold their in-person caucus as well.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart statement:

“Iowa Democrats will honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by renewing our commitment to protecting our freedoms so that we may ensure future generations continue to have a voice. While Iowa Republicans continue to add barriers to the ballot box, the reimagined Iowa caucuses will be the most inclusive process in history and our leaders in Black and Brown communities will guide us every step of the way. No matter what, Iowa Democrats will always do what’s good for Iowa, what’s good for our democracy and live up to Dr. King’s legacy.”

Iowa Democratic Black Caucus Chair Al Womble statement:

“Our decision on caucus day is just one step on the road to make our voices heard in 2024. Iowa Republicans have no claim to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s legacy and in fact couldn’t even be bothered to mention his name in their caucus date announcement.” We will not allow them to erase the importance of this day. We are indebted to Dr. King’s work and sacrifice and owe it to his memory to stand up for what’s just and right. The Black Caucus of the Iowa Democratic Party, along with our Black Legislators and partners are proud to lead the fight to protect our democracy.”

Iowa Legislative Black Caucus Chair Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines statement:

“Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day has been celebrated in Iowa since 1986. Iowans have always respected and held in high esteem the work of Dr. King. His birthday should be a day to respect his legacy and Iowa Democrats will do what Iowa Republicans are ignoring. It’s outrageous that Republicans are debating the legitimacy of slavery as we know it and now they choose to silence the importance of such a great American leader. We will not let them totally reclaim this day without giving due diligence to its national importance.”

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.