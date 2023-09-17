Missouri River Expo brings in over 65,000 people to enjoy Ponca State Park

More than 800 volunteers helped to run the two-day event with over 100 outdoor activities.
More than 800 volunteers helped to run the two-day event with over 100 outdoor activities.(KTIV)
By Connor Trett
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCA, Neb. - This weekend the Ponca State Park held their 18th annual Missouri River Expo.

Every year, two weekends after labor day, over *65-thousand people* came through over the weekend for three days of fun with over 100 different activities to choose from.

And with such a huge influx of guests visiting over the weekend, Ponca State Park had to bring in some reinforcements to help keep the events running smoothly.

“We have about 800 plus volunteers that help us to just get through this whole weekend. They could be loading guns, making sandwiches, taking fish off hooks and getting worms on hooks,” said a volunteer, Mahkenna Koinzen.

And if you’re interested in volunteering at Ponca State Park, they’re always looking for help. If you’d like information on how to volunteer, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi Smith
Sioux City woman gets 10 years in prison for stealing over $60,000 from a local business
A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind...
Worker dies after construction site accident; leaves behind wife, 2 kids, reports say
Demarico Young celebrates after scoring the first touchdown of the night on Deaf Awareness Night.
SportsFource Extra: Week Four
Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram, 33, died in the line of duty Sept. 13
Funeral services announced for Algona Officer Kevin Cram
A winemaker died in Italy while trying to save a colleague who fainted in a wine vat.
Winemaker dies while trying to save colleague who fainted in wine vat

Latest News

Nick Forecast 9-17
One last taste of summer on the way!
Mighty Mo Run weekend raises money for local nonprofit
Siouxland Center for Active Generations hosts talent show
Akron Scarecrow Festival brings in $10,000 to support the Akron community