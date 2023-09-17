Missouri River Expo brings in over 65,000 people to enjoy Ponca State Park

PONCA, Neb. - This weekend the Ponca State Park held their 18th annual Missouri River Expo.

Every year, two weekends after labor day, over *65-thousand people* came through over the weekend for three days of fun with over 100 different activities to choose from.

And with such a huge influx of guests visiting over the weekend, Ponca State Park had to bring in some reinforcements to help keep the events running smoothly.

“We have about 800 plus volunteers that help us to just get through this whole weekend. They could be loading guns, making sandwiches, taking fish off hooks and getting worms on hooks,” said a volunteer, Mahkenna Koinzen.

And if you’re interested in volunteering at Ponca State Park, they’re always looking for help. If you’d like information on how to volunteer, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.