Morningside cruises to home opener win over Mount Marty

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Morningside Mustangs have run out the gate this season with a 2-0 start, but both wins came from the road.

The Mustangs returned home to Elwood Olsen Stadium for their home opener with Mount Marty on Saturday cruising to the 47-17 win.

Final Scores:

Doane (Neb.) 7, Northwestern 51 Final

Concordia (Neb.) 7, Dordt 38 Final

Mount Marty 3, Morningside 47 Final

South Dakota 35, Lamar 6 Final

Wayne State College 49, Southwest Minnesota State 10 Final

Iowa 41, Western Michigan 10 Final

Ohio 10, Iowa State 7 Final

Wartburg 47, Buena Vista University 0 Final

Nebraska 35, Northern Illinois 11 Final

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.