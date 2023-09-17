Morningside cruises to home opener win over Mount Marty
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Morningside Mustangs have run out the gate this season with a 2-0 start, but both wins came from the road.
The Mustangs returned home to Elwood Olsen Stadium for their home opener with Mount Marty on Saturday cruising to the 47-17 win.
