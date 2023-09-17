Northwestern puts up 550 yards of total offense in home opener win

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The top-ranked Northwestern Red Raiders have had a big week riding off the momentum of taking down the Drake Bulldogs on the road in overtime.

Now the Red Raiders return home to Orange City for their home opener against the Doane Tigers. Northwestern put up three scores in the first quarter to take total control of the game in the opening 15 minutes of play, and the never looked back the rest of the way.

Final Scores:

Doane (Neb.) 7, Northwestern 51 Final

Concordia (Neb.) 7, Dordt 38 Final

Mount Marty 3, Morningside 47 Final

South Dakota 35, Lamar 6 Final

Wayne State College 49, Southwest Minnesota State 10 Final

Iowa 41, Western Michigan 10 Final

Ohio 10, Iowa State 7 Final

Wartburg 47, Buena Vista University 0 Final

Nebraska 35, Northern Illinois 11 Final

