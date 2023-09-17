Northwestern puts up 550 yards of total offense in home opener win

By Amber Salas
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The top-ranked Northwestern Red Raiders have had a big week riding off the momentum of taking down the Drake Bulldogs on the road in overtime.

Now the Red Raiders return home to Orange City for their home opener against the Doane Tigers. Northwestern put up three scores in the first quarter to take total control of the game in the opening 15 minutes of play, and the never looked back the rest of the way.

Final Scores:

Doane (Neb.) 7, Northwestern 51 Final

Concordia (Neb.) 7, Dordt 38 Final

Mount Marty 3, Morningside 47 Final

South Dakota 35, Lamar 6 Final

Wayne State College 49, Southwest Minnesota State 10 Final

Iowa 41, Western Michigan 10 Final

Ohio 10, Iowa State 7 Final

Wartburg 47, Buena Vista University 0 Final

Nebraska 35, Northern Illinois 11 Final

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi Smith
Sioux City woman gets 10 years in prison for stealing over $60,000 from a local business
Secure mode lifted at 4 Sioux City schools
Several shedded skins were found, indicating as many as 40 snakes may have lived there at some...
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind...
Worker dies after construction site accident; leaves behind wife, 2 kids, reports say
Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona...
‘Kevin Cram died a hero’ - Police officer fatally shot in Algona, IA

Latest News

Matt Rhule takes the field for his first home game in Lincoln.
Huskers defeat Huskies at Memorial Stadium, 35-11
Huskers take first win of the season in home opener against Northern Illinois
Dordt takes down Concordia, heads into bye week sitting at 3-0
Zach Norton celebrates with his teammates in the endzone after scoring a Morningside touchdown.
Morningside cruises to home opener win over Mount Marty
Morningside cruises to home opener win over Mount Marty