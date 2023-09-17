One last taste of summer on the way!

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Sunday everyone! We’re finishing off our weekend with a cool start to the day, with temperatures only in the upper 40s and low 50s across Siouxland. It’s also been a bit of a smoky morning, with visibility limited mainly in central and southern parts of the viewing area. However, the smoke is expected to clear out and our temperatures will warm up nicely as we get into the day. We’re expecting another clear day with highs in the mid-70s across Siouxland, with our winds blowing calmly from the north at just around 5 mph.

We’ll see the clear and comfortable conditions carry over into Sunday night, along with those calm winds now coming from the southeast at just 5 mph. Lows are expected to dip down into the upper 40s across much of the viewing area.

This will make way for a warm-up on Monday as we get back to more summer-like weather to finish off the summer season. Skies will remain clear and sunny, but we’ll see our highs jump up to the mid-80s across much of the viewing area. Thankfully, humidity is expected to stay low, so although it will be hot, it’ll still be a nice day to enjoy. The strong breeze will also help with that, as we’re expecting southerly winds blowing at around 10-15 mph, with gusts topping out at 25 mph.

This will lead into a mild and partly cloudy Monday evening, with lows dropping down to the upper 50s and low 60s across much of Siouxland. There also is a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms to make their way through the viewing area in those overnight hours. We’ll also see the winds continue to blow strongly, coming in from the south at 10-15 mph with gusts hitting 25 mph.

Things will clear up by the time we hit Tuesday morning, making way for another hot and sunny day across the viewing area. Highs will once again top out in the mid-80s, and the humidity will also have picked up a bit from Monday, making it feel a tad warmer out there. The winds will have calmed down a bit as well, now blowing at around 10 mph from the south.

Tuesday night is expected to be another mild evening, with lows dipping down to the low 60s across most of Siouxland. We will see the cloud cover pick up a tad, creating some partly cloudy conditions, but we’re not expecting any precipitation. The winds will pick up a bit though, now blowing at 10-15 mph from the south-southeast, with gusts reaching 25 mph.

We’ll see one more sunny and warm day in the 80s on Wednesday for the last official day of summer, before some showers make their way into the viewing area Wednesday evening. This will help kick off a bit of a rainy pattern across Siouxland, with some rainfall expected each day from Thursday through the weekend. This will also help get our temperatures back into those 70s by Friday. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV and the First Alert Weather App for additional details and updates!

