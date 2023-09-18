2 dogs euthanized after women attacked in North Carolina, police say

The investigation into the attack is active and ongoing.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Two women were seriously injured in a dog attack Monday morning in northeast Charlotte, police said.

The attack happened shortly after 9 a.m. near apartments in the area of Mallard Glen Drive and Mallard Highlands Drive in University City, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The owner of the two Cane Corso mix dogs was walking the animals on a leash when they escaped from her and ran out of sight, officers said.

A woman was then attacked by the escaped dogs, according to the CMPD. Another woman tried to intervene and was also attacked.

The two women were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said. The dogs were surrendered to Animal Care and Control and were euthanized, according to the CMPD.

Both animals did not have current rabies vaccinations and were sent to the state laboratory for rabies testing, officers said.

The investigation into the attack is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi Smith
Sioux City woman gets 10 years in prison for stealing over $60,000 from a local business
A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind...
Worker dies after construction site accident; leaves behind wife, 2 kids, reports say
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Storm Lake firefighter accused of stealing funds from volunteer association
A winemaker died in Italy while trying to save a colleague who fainted in a wine vat.
Winemaker dies while trying to save colleague who fainted in wine vat

Latest News

Siouxland Business Spotlight: Goodwill of the Great Plains
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Nebraska Pharmacists Association
Siouxland Business Spotlight: AgState
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Siouxland Roto Rooter
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Compass Real Estate