2 people arrested after pursuit on Hwy 75 with speeds up to 120 MPH

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police say two Sioux City residents were arrested Friday after a pursuit started in Hinton and ended with a crash in Sioux City.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Dalton Keeler and 19-year-old Renee Arrowood were arrested last week and are facing charges.

Court documents show that on Sept. 15 a police officer in Hinton got a tip that Keeler, who was wanted for theft and criminal mischief charges, was riding in a car spotted in the area.

Authorities say the officer found the vehicle near the intersection of Highway 75 and W Grover Street in southern Hinton. At one point, authorities say the officer tried to pull the car over but it sped away and a pursuit began.

Court documents state the pursuit was on Highway 75 from Hinton to Sioux City and reached speeds up to 120 mph. Authorities say the pursuit ended when the fleeing car struck a bridge at Highway 75 going over Floyd Blvd in Sioux City.

After the crash, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office says Keeler fled on foot but he was later located. Keeler was arrested on his criminal mischief and theft charges, which stem from an incident in Le Mars, Iowa where he allegedly tried to steal a vehicle’s tires.

Arrowood, who was allegedly driving the fleeing car, was charged with eluding and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

