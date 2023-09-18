Another nice day in Siouxland, just forecasting some warmer highs.

By Jacob Howard
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We woke up to lows being in the 40s and 50s across region with wind pretty calm at 5 to 10 miles per hour out of the south. On top of the nice cool temperatures outside we also have a few clouds forming out west.

Today we are forecasting for another nice day across the region as we start off with mostly sunny day with breezy winds up to 30 miles per hour out of the south. Then this afternoon we will see an increase of cloud cover moving in causing us to see a cloudy afternoon.

Highs today will also be a bit warmer out there. Forecasting highs to be in the mid to upper 80s across much of Siouxland with low 80 in northern Siouxland.

Tonight, will be cloudy with lows in the 50s across the area with the chance of a few stray showers to storms possible in the southern Siouxland. The chance is on the lower side. Wind will also be calmer out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The rest of the week will be in the 80s and on the drier side of things, but this upcoming weekend a storm system will be moving in. We are forecasting for some heavy rain and the chance of severe weather so be sure to be staying weather aware this week.

I have all the details in the attached video and the latest on your forecast on News 4 at Noon.

