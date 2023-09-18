Coaches Corner: Le Mars football continues to improve week by week

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Four weeks of high school football is already in the books, and it’s only going to get better from here as district play is about to get underway.

Playoffs will be here before we know it, and the Le Mars Bulldogs are hoping to be back in the running. The Bulldogs have jumped out to a strong start at 3-1, but they know there’s still plenty work to be done.

Head coach Ken Vigdal took over the program for the 2021 season, and the Bulldogs have continued to be on the rise. Last season, they made the playoffs for the first time in nine years and they’re hoping to continue to replicate that success.

“It’s really been something special to watch. These seniors were sophomores when we arrived, and then we built a program and they bought in, but it always goes back to the very first group that you’ve had. Those were the first guys that said, this is what Le Mars football should be about. And they bought into what we wanted to do, and our assistant coaches did a great job of buying into what we wanted to do and everything. So this is a lot of rewards for a lot of different groups of young men,” said Ken Vigdal, Le Mars football head coach.

Coach Vigdal says the team wants to take it a step further this season on the football field. The Bulldogs have showcased everything on the field this year from staying resilient to pull out last-minute wins, to lighting up the scoreboard with plenty of points.

“I think it’s a lot of different guys. We have a lot of two-year starters, and so they fought through the battles of getting to the playoffs the first time in a long time last year. And now they just want to take it a step further. I think the one thing they do as a whole group is they believe in each other. And you know, when you believe in each other, there’s a lot of good things that are going to happen,” said Vigdal.

It’s just about the halfway mark of the high school football season. Coach Vigdal joins KTIV’s Coaches Corner to share more on this year’s group, and what he hopes to see from the team in the coming weeks.

