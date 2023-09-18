Hy-Vee to honor Jack Trice with limited-edition cereal

Hy-Vee to Honor Jack Trice with Limited-Edition Cereal
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State University’s first black athlete is set to be honored with a limited-edition cereal that will be available in select Hy-Vee stores across the state.

Trice was a member of the football and track and field teams. He studied animal husbandry and planned to help black farmers after graduating. Unfortunately, Trice suffered severe injuries in his second collegiate football game and died at the age of 21 in Ames on October 8th, 1923.

“As an Iowa-based company, we are honored to be part of recognizing the legacy of Jack Trice,” said Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s CEO. “Trice was a trailblazer, and his courage and commitment to the university and his teammates will forever be remembered.”

Iowa State University is also set to honor Trice with the Jack Trice Legacy game on October 7th and a ceremony on the 100th anniversary of his death on October 8th.

“Jack Trice always wanted to do more than his part to help others,” said George Trice, executive director of the Trice Legacy Foundation. “It’s great to partner with a company like Hy-Vee that also goes above and beyond in the communities it serves.”

More information on the commemoration can be found here.

