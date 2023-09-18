LifeServe Blood Center is in need of blood donations

The LifeServe Blood Center in Sioux City.
The LifeServe Blood Center in Sioux City.(KTIV)
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - LifeServe Blood Center needs blood donations.

All of the blood types, at LifeServe, are at a low or critically low levels.

That means LifeServe has less than a two-day supply for emergencies that may arise.

Summer is a slow season for blood donations.

“Summer is the most difficult season to collect blood products and although we have less than 10 days until the start of fall every single one of those days is important to help us meet our hospital partner’s needs,” said Allison Brumels of LifeServe Blood Center.

While all blood types are needed O negative is one of the most in demand because it’s the universal blood type.

