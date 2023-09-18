Siouxland Miracle Riders set out on 8th annual Miracle Ride

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Miracle Riders have started their 8th annual ride to support the Children’s Miracle Network. The six riders got an early morning start for a 12-day journey covering 4,800 miles.

The Miricle Ride will take them through The Midwest and then, onto Nashville, from there, they will ride through the Smoky Mountains and down the Atlantic Coast to Key West Florida. The goal for this year’s ride is $51,000 for a new transport isolette, a small safe transport system for the transfer of delicate newborns into the NICU.

For the Miracle Riders, the long trip is about making memories and making a difference. “We always kind of say, hey, all this impacts everything this does for the babies. That’s why we’re getting up. That’s why we’re riding. That’s why we’re doing this.” Said Matt Thompson, Miracle Riders Lead Rider.

The riders will return on Sept. 29 to Rooster’s Harley Davidson. Over the years The Miracle Riders have raised $280,000 for The Children’s Miracle Network.

