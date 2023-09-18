Siouxland Miracle Riders set out on 8th annual Miracle Ride

The Siouxland Miracle Riders prepare for their 8th ride
The Siouxland Miracle Riders prepare for their 8th ride(KTIV)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Miracle Riders have started their 8th annual ride to support the Children’s Miracle Network. The six riders got an early morning start for a 12-day journey covering 4,800 miles.

The Miricle Ride will take them through The Midwest and then, onto Nashville, from there, they will ride through the Smoky Mountains and down the Atlantic Coast to Key West Florida. The goal for this year’s ride is $51,000 for a new transport isolette, a small safe transport system for the transfer of delicate newborns into the NICU.

For the Miracle Riders, the long trip is about making memories and making a difference. “We always kind of say, hey, all this impacts everything this does for the babies. That’s why we’re getting up. That’s why we’re riding. That’s why we’re doing this.” Said Matt Thompson, Miracle Riders Lead Rider.

The riders will return on Sept. 29 to Rooster’s Harley Davidson. Over the years The Miracle Riders have raised $280,000 for The Children’s Miracle Network.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi Smith
Sioux City woman gets 10 years in prison for stealing over $60,000 from a local business
A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind...
Worker dies after construction site accident; leaves behind wife, 2 kids, reports say
A winemaker died in Italy while trying to save a colleague who fainted in a wine vat.
Winemaker dies while trying to save colleague who fainted in wine vat
Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram, 33, died in the line of duty Sept. 13
Funeral services announced for Algona Officer Kevin Cram
Matt Rhule takes the field for his first home game in Lincoln.
Huskers defeat Huskies at Memorial Stadium, 35-11

Latest News

Dog Walk Forecast - Monday
Dog Walk Forecast - Monday
The Grotto of the Redemption is often called the Miracle in Stone. It’s the Story of the life...
Grotto of the Redemption
More than 800 volunteers helped to run the two-day event with over 100 outdoor activities.
Missouri River Expo brings in over 65,000 people to enjoy Ponca State Park
Nick Forecast 9-17
One last taste of summer on the way!