SportsFource Rewind: Week Four

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Week four of the high school football season is already in the books, and as always Friday night brought plenty of flashy plays.

Starting off this week’s SportsFource Rewind was a game just up the road in North Sioux City. Dakota Valley’s Drew Lukken finds his target Trae Piel, and this guy is off to the races! He’s a runner, he’s a track star cruising on into that endzone in the Panthers shutout win.

Over at Kingsley-Pierson, Beau Goodwin scanning the field, and he says hey how about this wide opening right here. It’s a wide open runway as he cruises on in for the touchdown.

Western Christian was pulling out some fun tricks in their game at Cherokee. It’s the pitch to Tyler Mantel who fires this one deep to Karsten Moret in the endzone. Look at that perfectly placed ball for the 40 yard connection.

Woodbury Central showing off the strength here. Drew Kluender connects with Sam Monk who sheds off now one, but two defenders to spin his way into the endzone.

Rounding out this week’s rewind is the Wakefield Trojans. The quarterback throws the pump fake, before deciding to go deep through the sunset lit sky right into the hands of Anthony Valenzuela.

That wraps up this week’s SportsFource Rewind.

