This year the Clay County Fair featured a pedal-powered tractor

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - The Clay County Fair was last week and along with all the fun activities there were many unique things to learn about. One of those things was a tractor on display that is unlike any other.

The 1943 H Farmall tractor pictured below belonged to Gray Snyder, he took his fabrication skills and turned it into a one-of-one pedal tractor.

“There’s been thousands of people that I’ve talked to since Monday, and the reaction has been ‘this is unique,’” said Randy Nuetzman, a friend of the Snyder family.

At the Clay County Fair, you could find many fun and unique things to look at, enjoy, and even participate in, and this tractor that’s was one of them. After all, it is a tractor that’s been turned into a pedal tractor that you can drive around.

Even if it remained in the corner, one thing is for certain, Gary would be so happy to have his invention on display.

“He’s looking down right now and smiling, he’s probably laughing too,” said Nuetzman.

The hope is to bring the tractor back to the Clay County Fair every year for fairgoers to enjoy.

