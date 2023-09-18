USD alerts community to sexual assault

(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of South Dakota notified the campus community Monday afternoon of a sexual assault that happened Sunday evening.

The notification states that the incident took place at a USD residence hall on the north side of campus.

Officials reported that the assault was perpetrated by an acquaintance. Law enforcement does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the campus community at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.

