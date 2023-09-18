Warmth moves in with rain chances later in the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our morning started nice and cool with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s although it didn’t feel cool at all by the afternoon.

Temperatures that were on the rise today will continue to stay much warmer than average for the next several days.

Even tonight won’t be as cool as what we saw Monday morning with lows by Tuesday morning nearly 10 degrees warmer for some of us in the upper 50s.

Along with that warmer air moving in, we could see a few isolated thundershowers developing from Highway 20 and points to the south.

Tuesday will be a warm day for this time of year with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and it won’t be as windy with a south wind mostly less than 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday will give us a chance of seeing slightly cooler air move in, but we’ll still be above average as the humidity levels will increase even more.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s and we can’t rule out a stray shower.

Thursday is looking like a partly cloudy day with highs again in the low 80s and it will continue to be quite humid.

A more active weather pattern will be setting in for the weekend and Thursday night into Friday is when that could start to kick in with chances of showers and thunderstorms and highs on Friday in the upper 70s.

Just how wet is this weekend looking?

We’ll have a closer look at that tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.