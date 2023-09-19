18 people killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roads in August

During the month of August 2023, 18 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the NDOT.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the month of August 2023, 18 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

  • These 18 fatalities occurred in 16 fatal crashes.
  • Four of the 16 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, five were using a seatbelt, and seven had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
  • 16 of the fatalities were in rural locations*.
  • There were zero fatalities on the interstate, twelve on other highways, and six on local roads.
  • One of the fatalities was a bicyclist.
  • One of the fatalities was a motorcyclist.
NDOT 2023 fatality crashes in comparison with previous years.
NDOT 2023 fatality crashes in comparison with previous years.(NDOT)
  • There were 22 fatalities in August of 2022.
  • Only 22 of the 112 vehicle occupants killed during 2023 were using seatbelts.

* The Federal Highway Administration definition for urban is an area with a population of 5,000 or more.

This report includes information available through Sept. 18, 2023, from the Highway Safety Section, Traffic Engineering Division, Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Keeler and Renee Arrowood were arrested after a pursuit
2 people arrested after pursuit on Hwy 75 with speeds up to 120 MPH
Iowa woman accused of stealing over $23,000 from residents at mental health service
Nathaniel Kassel
Northwest Iowa man gets life in prison for killing his mother
Storm Lake Police: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing victim five times
Authorities investigating ‘suspicious fires’ in Northeast Nebraska

Latest News

FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, May 30, 2023,...
Former owner of Davenport apartment may be liable for collapse
Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram, 33, died in the line of duty Sept. 13
WATCH LIVE: Service for fallen Algona, IA police officer
The former owner of a Davenport apartment building may be liable for a deadly collapse.
Former owner of Davenport apartment may be liable for collapse
A citizen dropping off some hazardous materials at the disposal site
Hazardous household material disposal held in Orange City in effort to keep landfills clean
The crowd at the show enjoying a demonstration
Science show aimed at increasing STEAM education brings families out in Orange City