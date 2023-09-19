Amazon to hire 650 employees in South Dakota for holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Amazon announced that it will need more than 650 employees in South Dakota, including seasonal, full-time and part-time roles.

The hiring push comes just before the holiday season, and Amazon said seasonal employees will have an opportunity to transition to full-time roles as well.

Recently, Amazon was able to bring their average pay to over $20.50 per hour in roles across customer fulfillment and transportation.

This week, Amazon also shared its latest investment and economic impact data for South Dakota from its 2023 Economic Impact Report provided by Keystone Strategy, a third-party consultancy. Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $400 million in South Dakota, including infrastructure and compensation to employees, and has created more than 800 direct jobs.

These investments support an additional 2,500 indirect jobs across the state, in fields like construction and professional services, and have contributed more than $300 million to the South Dakota GDP, on top of the company’s direct investments.

Amazon will be hosting a hiring event on Friday, September 22, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Sioux Falls at the Sheraton/Bonvoy Hotel (1211 North West Ave). For more information and sign up details, visit amazon.com/hiringevent. Appointments are not required; however, RSVPs are encouraged. Participants will receive support as they apply in-person and will be walked through the hiring process end-to-end, which could result in a job offer on the spot.

